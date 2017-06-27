× PD: Man accidentally killed friend in drive-by shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities said a Bridgeport man accidentally shot and killed his friend while the two were doing a drive-by shooting.

The Connecticut Post reports 22-year-old Terrell Evans pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Bridgeport to first-degree manslaughter and gun offenses in the death of 22-year-old Kyree Kennedy. He chose a jury trial.

Police said witness told them Evans had gone for a ride with Kennedy on May 2 to shoot up a car that belonged to a person Kennedy was feuding with.

Police said that as the men approached the vehicle, Evans began firing from the front passenger seat across Kennedy and out of the driver’s side window. They said that at one point Kennedy turned his head and was struck by one of Evans’ shots.

Kennedy died at the scene.