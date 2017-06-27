Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Maia is a 2-month-old kitten who weighs about 2.5 pounds

She, her litter-mates and her mom were found in a neighborhood, but when they were ready to be picked up, the rescuers only found her.

She was thin and had some eye goop, but was healthy. She was a slow eater to start, but then was a little piggie — she wanted to eat a lot and was so messy she needed a little bath!

She went to a foster home with adults and can be shy, but was still friendly and affectionate once she warmed up. She loves wand toys, mousies and ping-pong balls, and is good at being picked up.

For more information on Maia or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.