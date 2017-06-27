Police search for burglary suspect in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Police are looking for any information of one male suspect believed to be in connection to burglaries in Trumbull.

On the morning of June 26, police responded to homes on Walker Road and Thomas Street that were said to be robbed. Police say that the suspect enter through the windows and stole small items.

Police obtain a surveillance video of the man on his bicycle from one of the burglaries.

The man’s description is a white, possibly Hispanic male, dark hair, blue shirt over light blue shirt, wearing a backpack on bicycle.

Trumbull Police are asking anyone with information contact Detective Sergeant Falkenstein at 203-261-3665 Extension 245, via E-mail at bfalksenstein@trumbull-ct.gov or by using tipsoft here.

Detectives are asking the public if they recall seeing or speaking to this man Monday morning to come forward with information.