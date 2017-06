× Police search for missing 21-year-old South Windsor man

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor Police are searching for a twenty one-year-old that has been missing for several weeks.

Police say that Jamal Bulter, 21 of South Windsor, went missing in mid-May. Bulter is 21-years-old, 5’10” and 150 lbs.

Police are asking anyone having had recent contact with Butler or who knows of his whereabouts is requested to contact SWPD Ofc. David Johnson #193 @ 860-644-2551 or our confidential tipline, 860-648-6226.