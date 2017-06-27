× Public hearing Tuesday night on Mohegan/Norwich Hospital site

HARTFORD – The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the multi-million dollar plans to turn the site of the former Norwich Hospital in Preston into a new resort.

Mohegan Tribal leaders have been talking about building a large entertainment resort on this site for quite some time. The project has already been endorsed by the Preston Redevelopment Authority. This past March, it was approved by the town of Preston electors at a referendum.

Tuesday’s hearing will be to amend the zoning regulations for the property, which would allow the tribe to go ahead with the project and build anything from a hotel to a theme park. It will be held at the Preston Memorial Veterans Hall at 7:30 p.m.