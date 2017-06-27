Scattered storms bring hail throughout state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered thunderstorms will bring hail to parts of the state from now through about 7 PM this evening. While hail looks like the biggest threat, it goes without saying that heavy rain and lightning are also likely in any thunderstorm. Hitul Patel sent in this picture of hail in Terryville.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and pleasant with lots of sun and low humidity.

Then as heat and humidity rise towards the end of the week. So will the chance for thunderstorms. Both Friday and Saturday will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. It will not be a wash-out for Independence Day Weekend though. Showers will be more widespread on Sunday. But there is a chance we might be able to get them in during the morning with some drying in the afternoon (no promises this early though).

Next Monday looks sunny, warm, dry and pleasant. Temperatures will average in the 80s with low humidity. However, the 4th looks iffy with sun to start, clouds and rain in the afternoon. Of course this forecast is subject to change since the 4th is still one week from today.

Forecast Details:

Rest of today: Scattered thunderstorms. 70s.

Tonight: Storms end before 7:30 PM. Then clearing. Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 50s

Wednesday: Sunny, delightful. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid , chance for a few showers&thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant. High: 80s.

