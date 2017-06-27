Senate delays vote on GOP health care bill; Trump meeting with GOP senators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are hosting Republican senators at the White House to discuss flailing efforts to pass a new health care bill.

Most of the GOP senators arrived at the White House Tuesday after Senate Republican leaders shelved a vote on their prized health care bill Tuesday until at least next month. A GOP rebellion left them lacking enough votes to even begin debate.

Trump said Tuesday that "we're getting very close but for the country we have to have health care."

Trump invited the GOP senators for a meeting in the East Room to discuss efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature health care bill.

He says "I think the Senate bill is going to be great."