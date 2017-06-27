Speed bumps in Oregon mobile home park trapping vehicles

Neighbors in a mobile home park in Oregon say a number of speed bumps installed at the park are causing problems for their vehicles.

The stretch of four speed bumps at the Deer Point Meadows Mobile Home Park in Rainer, Oregon, has been blamed for causing serious damage to recreational vehicles and other mobile homes.

“I’ve heard people having oil leaks and all kinds of things due to those,” Frances Frakes, who lives in the area, said.

Another driver says he and his wife sold their home and retired, taking their RV to the trailer park back in March. They didn’t plan on staying long, but they say the speed bumps went up shortly after they parked there.

“I don’t go anywhere anymore because I don’t want to have to go through that,” Bill Blood said.

Blood is disabled, and he says driving over the bumps can be painful.

“We’re more or less trapped here,” Frakes said. “It’s terrible.”

The stretch of road is considered private property, and the owner says he installed the speed bumps to slow people down after his daughter was nearly struck by a vehicle last year.

Blood says he’s reached out to county commissioners, and state representatives, but has not gotten anywhere. He says he’s considering taking legal action, and filing a class action lawsuit.

The owner of the mobile home park was not available for comment.