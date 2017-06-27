× State official gets 120 days in prison after 4 DUI arrests in 12 weeks

TRUMBULL — A Connecticut State Board of Education member has been sentenced to 120 days in prison following four arrests for drunken driving in a 12 week period.

The Connecticut Post reports 62-year-old Stephen Wright pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license for the first of his arrests.

Wright is facing trials for additional arrests in Norwalk, Derby and Shelton.

Wright was appointed to his position by Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy. Malloy’s spokesperson said the governor’s office has not spoken with Wright over his future role on the board, but they expect to as his “pressing matter begin to be resolved.”

Court records show Wright was first arrested by Norwalk police Feb. 22 and last arrested by Stratford police April 10.