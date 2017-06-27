× Blumenthal, Murphy speak out on impact of GOP health care bill on opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) held a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Tuesday morning to highlight what they said will be a devastating impact that the Senate Republican health care bill would have on curbing the opioid epidemic in their states and around the nation.

Two of the speakers at the press conference, Dr. John Aldis and Shelby, were recently featured in a New Yorker story about the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

Blumenthal and Murphy both talked of the gutting of opioid addiction programs for those who are hooked, and some who have died.

Blumenthal held up photo of Connecticut man who he met and who ultimately died from his addiction.

Murphy called the proposed GOP cuts “evil.”