× West Haven PD: Man struck person in head with bottle; suspect on the run

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said struck a person in the head with a bottle Monday afternoon.

West Haven police said Matthew Blango, 29, is wanted for assault in the first degree.

On Monday, police said they were called to a Saw Mill Road Restaurant where a victim who was attempting to end a relationship with Blango, was struck in the head with a bottle and required medical attention.

“Several addresses were searched for him unsuccessfully. Mattew Blango is a convicted felon,” said police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police at 203 937 3900, or use any of our social media venues. All information can remain anonymous.