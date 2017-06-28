× AAA: Record number of New Englanders set to travel over July 4th weekend

HARTFORD — According to AAA, a record-breaking 2.3 million New Englanders will be driving, flying, traveling by train, or some other sort of transportation over the July 4th weekend. Most of the travelers, almost 2 million, will be driving to their destinations.

“Consumer confidence is up and gas prices are down, both contributing factors to what AAA expects to be the busiest 4th of July weekend ever – nationally and locally” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “And it’s not just the drivers who will have a lot of company, all modes of travel are up.”

All of the numbers are up: New Englanders expect to travel this holiday weekend is up 3.2% compared to 2016, the number of those expected to drive is up 3.1%, and peoplewho will fly to their destination will be up 5.7% compared to 2016.

AAA says they’re ready for the uptick in travel and crews are gearing up. In 2016, AAA responded to more then 35000 calls for help just in the Greater Hartford area alone.

AAA says that the New England travel numbers mirror the national trend. Over the July 4th weekend, a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home. With 1.25 million more travelers than last year, 2017 will be marked as the most traveled Independence Day holiday weekend ever.

For more information, you can go to AAA.com.