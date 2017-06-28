× Bicyclist left with life threatening injuries after crashing into car

HAMDEN — Police say a Middlebury man was left with life-threatening injuries after driving into a car Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., Hamden Police responded to Todd Street on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

After an investigation, police learned that Milton Parkins, 79, of Middlebury was traveling on a bicycle, northbound on the Farmington Canal Trail.

Witnesses reported that Parkins drove into a motor vehicle that was traveling westbound on Todd STreet.

Parkins was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Mark Atwater of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at 203-230-4036.