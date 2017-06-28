Bloomfield business booming for medical practice that offers laser tattoo removal technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD – A new tattoo removal procedure is getting a lot of attention in Connecticut.

It was introduced three years ago and Abbey Aesthetics has seen their business go up because of it.

For many people, the one thought that makes them hesitant in getting a tattoo is knowing that it’s permanent. However, this new laser technology called “Enlighten” not only completely removes it, but it is quick too.

When most people choose a tattoo, it is usually something that means a lot to them, but things change and that tattoo that was once symbolic, can eventually mean nothing.

A local woman who cannot be identified had a name tattooed on her lower right hip and she wanted it completely erased.

“The beauty of this laser is it has the nanosecond technology, so it allows us to treat the large particles that the picolaser couldn’t,” said Dr. Barbara Padilla, medical director of Abbey Aesthetics.

The “Enlighten” laser is the first to treat all skin types. Patients typically come in for their consultation first, and then they are pre-treated with ice for five minutes. Dr. Padilla said it is the same pain as getting a tattoo because of the heat from the laser.

“It’s considered one to six, and we can treat skin types one to six which is also different from previous lasers,” added Dr. Padilla.

The results vary, based on the color of the tattoo and the size. For instance, a 3x4 tattoo usually cost around $300.

“Black tattoos tend to be better. Red and yellow ink is easier to remove as well. The most difficult color to remove is green,” added Dr. Padilla.

Dr. Padilla said in the Hartford County, her medical practice is the only place to offer this new technology. Every day is busy for her as she sees five to ten patients each day.

The average patient goes through three to five treatments, whereas that have older technology would require up to 20 treatments.

“After a treatment, we apply either a triple antibiotic or Aquaphor and you keep the area covered for 24 hours and dry, and after that, if you have little scabs, you have to wait for all of that to completely heal,” added Dr. Padilla.

She also said patients who have skin cancer or any skin-related conditions may have to take a different direction for the safety of their health.