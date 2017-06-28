Chat with the Chief: Keeping you and your family safe during the Fourth of July holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara joined Good Day Connecticut to talk about keeping you and your family safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

He said it comes down to personal responsibility and recognizing that others want to celebrate the holiday, too.

With the holiday weekend and the warmer weather, more people are outdoors at parks, on the streets, at beaches and on the water. You have to take care that you are enjoying all those locations responsibly.

Chief MacNamara also spoke about the recent terrorist attacks targeting soft targets in Europe. He said as you celebrate the holiday weekend, “harden yourself” in those soft target spaces by making sure you are always aware of your surroundings.