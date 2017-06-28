Clinton woman arrested after marijuana plans seized from home

CLINTON — Clinton Police say they have arrested a woman after they executed a search warrant at a home and found numerous marijuana plants.

On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., police executed a search and seizure warrant for the house at 244 Cow Hill Road in Clinton.

During the search, police located and seized numerous marijuana plans. Some plants were still growing, some were harvested and were in the process of drying. Also located and seized were several items of drug paraphernalia that police say is commonly used in the growth and distribution of marijuana.

Andrea Tiffany, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, operating a drug factory, among other charges.

She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on July 10th.