CT DOT making repairs to I-84 viaduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- From April through November 2018, the CT DOT will be repairing and rehabilitating the I-84 viaduct that runs through downtown Hartford.

The 2.4 mile elevated stretch of road is due to be replaced in the coming years, but until then, will undergo repairs every five to seven years. The project is expected to cost $40 million with the majority of funding coming from the Federal Government.

"This is very important to keep the bridge up and running and in good shape," said Joseph Sullivan, Transportation Engineer with the CT DOT. "A bridge like this never had a problem where we had to take lanes, it would cause a massive backup every day that's why is necessary to maintain them as best as we can."

Drivers are asked to be alert as they travel through the construction zone. Work will be temporarily halted during the July 4th travel weekend.