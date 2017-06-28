Dog keeps umpires hydrated at minor league games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A video that has been going viral shows Jake the Diamond Dog assisting the umpires with a much needed thirst quencher.

A tweet sent out by ABC 21 sports anchor, Zach Growth, shows a video of Jake carrying a basket filled with water bottles for umpires at a Fort Wayne Tincaps' game.

Jake the Diamond Dog is at the @TinCaps game, and he's still amazing. cc: @Lana pic.twitter.com/nB4bpRO8Z3 — Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) June 27, 2017

But wait, there's more that this dog does. FOX31 says the dog also fetches bats, foul balls and delivers the game ball to the pitcher and catches Frisbees. Checkout Jake's Facebook page.