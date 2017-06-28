After storms brought hail and heavy rain, it will be dry and pleasant, with lots of sun and low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a night!

After some potent storms with hail on them in spots yesterday, we've made major improvements so far today. Highs will be in the 75-80 degree range this afternoon, and it comes along with abundant sunshine and low humidity!

Thursday should also be a nice day with temperatures a bit warmer (80-85) and mostly sunny skies.

As heat and humidity rise towards the end of the week, so will the chance for thunderstorms. Both Friday and Saturday will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. It will not be a wash-out for Independence Day Weekend though. Showers will be more widespread on Sunday, but there is a chance we might be able to get them in during the morning with some drying in the afternoon.

Next Monday looks sunny, warm, dry and pleasant. Temperatures will average in the 80s with low humidity.

The 4th looks iffy, with sun to start, and clouds and rain in the afternoon.

Forecast Details:

Today: Sunny and delightful. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Mainly clear. A few more clouds by dawn. Lows: 55-60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer and turning a bit more humid by evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday: Sunshine, mixing with afternoon clouds, hot and humid, with the chance for a late day thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid , chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant. High: 80s.

