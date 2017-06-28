Fireworks recalled, ironically, for explosion danger

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks, the fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

“The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.”