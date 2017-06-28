× Hartford city councilman proposes ID scanners after death of underage drinker

HARTFORD — Hartford is trying to cut down on underage drinking.

When it comes to their downtown bar scene, a councilman has a proposal that would make it harder for people under 21 to get in. The Angry Bull Saloon in Hartford has since been closed after an 18-year-old fell to her death from the roof. It shook the Hartford community and now they’re trying to crack down by installing ID scanners to prevent underage people from getting into bars.

According to the Hartford Courant, City Council President Thomas Clarke introduced the amendment to the city’s municipal code in March, following the girl’s death. This would mean that bars and clubs will train security staff to use electronic identification scanners at all entrances of a bar. This wouldn’t however include bars that have restaurants attached to them. State law does allow for these scanners to be used and employees to deny entrance to anyone who’s I-d doesn’t match up.

Taylor Lavoie used a fake ID to get into the Angry Bull. She ended up climbing up to the bar’s roof through an unsecured door and fell to her death. Many people were outraged that the bar let the underage student get in, in the first place.

Many people think this new system would be a good idea.

“Have to educate bouncers on how to read licenses properly. Many security features to look at,” said Erik Gutsfeld from Rocky Hill.

“It is a good idea because this way it also protects the person who has the liquor permit if something happens that at least they did not serve to a underage person using a fake is,” said Christopher Ryan from Cheshire.

A final vote on this proposal has been postponed to finalize the language to prevent strain on smaller businesses who may not get the same volume of patrons as larger establishments