Hartford PD: 1 person dead after being struck by Amtrak train

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said one person has died after struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.

Hartford police said the incident occurred prior to Hartford’s Union Station in the Windsor Street area. Amtrak said the train was traveling from St. Albans, Vermont, to Washington D.C. The train is currently delayed.

HPD responding to train vs pedestrian fatality. I'll be on scene shortly. Exact location undetermined. Windsor St area. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 28, 2017

