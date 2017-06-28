Local residents react to GOP Health Care bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In the midst of the health care debate in Washington, several healthcare events took place in Hartford and New Haven Wednesday.

In Hartford, Cigna's mobile health clinic parked outside the Barbour Branch of the Hartford Public Library on Barbour Street, offered free screenings to check blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and BMI.

"This kind of community outreach by a great health company like Cigna is a powerful thing and it's an important thing," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Hartford resident Michael Jiles found out through his screening, that he has high blood pressure.

"I'm about to take care of this right now," said Jiles. "I'm about to go see my primary care doctor."

In New Haven, Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman spoke with residents at the Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center. Wyman spoke about the GOP healthcare bill in Washington.

"I'm very worried about it because I know that over 300,000 people in this state are going to be affected by the cuts," said Wyman. "Plus the fact that we have a billion dollars worth of cuts that might be coming down within the next couple years in Medicaid alone."

West Haven resident Julia Santos asked Wyman about the potential increased insurance rates she may face as a senior citizen, saying she is totally against the proposed legislation.

"Senior citizens are on fixed incomes, and now you're asking them to pay more on their health insurance," said Santos.

An additional Cigna free health screening will take place July 6 outside the Albany Branch of the Hartford Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.