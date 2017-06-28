× Mom accused of letting 3-year-old wander alone at Milford beach

MILFORD — A Massachusetts mom is accused of letting her 3-year-old daughter wander alone at Woodmont Beach Saturday.

Milford police said Heather Wasilewski, 39, told them that other adults on the beach who she did not know, were fine watching her child as she was approximately 100 yards.

“Witnesses to the event stated they observed Wasilewski with an alcoholic beverage as the child was alone on the beach,” said police.

She is charged with risk of injury to a child and is due in court on July 18.