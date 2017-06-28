× Norwich man charged in New London shooting

NEW LONDON — A Norwich man is facing criminal charges after police said he shot someone in the leg last week.

On June 22, New London police said Javier Muniz , 30, fired multiple shots fired in the area of the intersection of Truman Street and Coit Street.

“Officers located a victim not far from scene suffering from a gun shot wound to the leg. With help of the community, the New London Police Department’s Investigative Division was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Javier Muniz, pertaining to the shooting the victim,” said police.

Muniz, who police said is on probation stemming from previous weapon violations, is charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm , criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Muniz is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.