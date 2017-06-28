× Oz Griebel stepping down as MetroHartford Alliance President and CEO

HARTFORD — The MetroHartford Alliance announced Wednesday that Oz GRiebel, the PResident and CEO since the Alliance’s inception, has decided to leave his position at the nd of the year to pursue other leadership oppurtonuties.

The Alliance had previously noted that it would engage a consultant to help sharpen its areas of focus and thereby strengthen the Region’s and State’s ability to drive growth in private sector employment and capital investment

Griebel said in a statement:

“It has been a genuine privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated individuals at the Alliance and those at our investors and other organizations throughout the State and at all levels of government. Our successful efforts to ensure that the Region competes aggressively and successfully for jobs, capital, and talent have been based on a sustained combination of inspiration and perspiration and on a commitment to working together for the greater good. I especially salute the many people who labor in the public policy arena to strengthen the climate necessary for us to compete aggressively and successfully. Our teamwork has resulted in many accomplishments that range from the elimination of the surcharge on commercial property taxes in the City to keeping a focus on items, such as the Constitutional spending cap, that are critical to a respected, predicable, and sustainable fiscal foundation. I’m most grateful for all of these interactions over the past 16 years that have contributed to the well-being of the Region, and I thank Joe, all of the prior Chairs, the Alliance Board, and all of our investors for their critical support and treasured friendship. I eagerly look forward to working with Andy, the Board, and my Alliance colleagues to ensure a smooth transition to our 2018 priorities and to a new leader who will bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the Region. The energy and intellectual capital of Connecticut’s people are our greatest assets, and I eagerly anticipate my next opportunity to leverage them through ever greater collaboration to benefit all residents.”

The mission of the MetroHartford Alliance is to ensure that the Hartford Region competes aggressively and successfully for jobs, capital and talent so that it remains a premier place for all people to live, play, work, start and grow a business, and raise a family.