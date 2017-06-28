× Part of Route 6 in Watertown closed after motor vehicle accident

WATERTOWN — Watertown polic say Route 6 in the are aof Cutler Street and Baldwin Street is closed following a motor vehicle accident.

Police say emergency personnel responded to the area after they recieved a report of the accident and injuries. The accident involved an overturned tractor-trailer.

At least two injuries were reported and medical services are currently on scene.

Detours are set up and the road may be closed through the afternoon.

Watertown Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details develop.