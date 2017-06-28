× Police: Caretaker arrested after found abusing disabled man

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say they arrested a woman who is accused of abusing a disabled person in her care.

On June 23rd, around 11:30 a.m., a Middletown officer was dispatched to the Walgreen’s at 311 East Main Street for a report of an active assault on a possible disabled person.

When the officer arrived, they found Danielle Zoldak, 50, from East Hampton, and a white male who was seated on the ground by the cash register. The male, who isn’t identified by police, was removing candy bars from the shelves and was eating them. Zoldak told police she was his caretaker and was employed by New Beginnings for Life out of Colchester CT.

When police spoke with Zoldak, the male went to grab more candy bars before his hand was slapped away my Zoldak.

Police then viewed the surveillance footage from the store. It showed Zoldak kicking, pushing, pulling the victim’s hair, and at one point placing his head under her arm before shoving him to the ground.

According to the employees, they pleased for Zoldak to stop hitting him and to just leave him alone. An employee noted that Zoldak stated to the victim that he was going to make her lose her job.

The victim was taken to Middlesex Hospital until New beginnings for Life could provide the necessary care for the victim.

When Zoldak was taken to the police department for booking, the officer could smell marijuana coming form her purse. They found a clear plastic bag with marijuana with also a smoking pipe containing residue. Zoldak stated that the items were for personal use.

Zoldak was charged with assault of a disabled person, breach of peace, and other drug charges.

She was released on $25,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7th.