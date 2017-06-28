× Police: Phone scams make their way back Torrington

TORRINGTON — Torrington Police are warning residents after phone scams seem to be making their way back to the area.

Police say the scams may include callers posing to be relatives that state they are incarcerated and need “bail” money and callers requesting personal information concerning student loan problems.

Torrington residents should be skeptical of any phone calls requesting personal information over the phone or immediate payment for some type of “issue”.

Police are advising everyone to not release any personal information over the phone and not entertain these phone calls until speaking to either the police or a third party to verify the information.

They also ask residents to talk to their elderly friends and make sure they are away of these types of phone calls as these scams tend to prey on that age group.