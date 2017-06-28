× Postal worker helps Norwich police arrest burglary suspect

NORWICH — A U.S. postal worker delivered at the right time Wednesday as police said he helped them arrest a man who attempted to rob a home.

Norwich police said around 12:08 p.m., a postal worker saw a man acting suspiciously while walking outside of a house on Washington Street.

“The suspicious male was carrying a television and the postal worker immediately knew that the suspect did not belong in or near the residence,” said police.

That’s when the postal worker contacted police who arrived to see the front door of the house open. Upon clearing the house, officers said they observed an area where a TV was missing and saw the suspect walking away.

Police they stopped the suspect, Dwayne Sutton, 32, had jewelry which was reportedly stolen from the home. Sutton is charged with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the fifth degree.

Sutton is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on July 6.