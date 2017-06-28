Pregnant woman chases down man, hits him with suv 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA -- When a 26-year-old woman in North Carolina found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot, she chased him.

But she couldn't catch him, so she jumped behind the wheel of her vehicle and what happened next was scary and disturbing to watch.

"She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median there in between and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running and she just flat hit him," said witness Janice Kelley.

Witnesses told News 13 the man who was hit was allegedly going through the woman's belongings in her red-orange Ford Explorer.

"When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out then me and my friend told him to put it down and what are you doing. She stopped and he ran off and then she came up behind him and hit him with her car," said witness Blake Bennett.

When the driver, Christine Braswell, came out to her car, she said she confronted the man before she claims he took off with her purse.

"I came back out here and he was with my purse and took off and I took off after him. Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, throwed it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right it's not fair," said Braswell.

The man, helped to the curb by the two men who confronted him earlier, sat writhing while paramedics tended to him, eventually taking him to the hospital.

"I know two guys helped him up and when they were putting him in the ambulance I seen that he had blood coming down both arms," said Kelley.

Asheville police tell News 13 the man escaped with minor injuries. Police are charging Robert Raines with breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property and the woman who ran him down is also in trouble.

Braswell is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.