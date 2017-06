× Route 9 northbound closed in Middletown after multi-vehicle accident

MIDDLETOWN — State Police and DOT say that Route 9 northbound is closed in Middletown after a serious crash.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. near exit 12. It was a one car crash with an ejection and a serious injury.

Route 9 is closed at exit 12 and urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.