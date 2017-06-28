× Specialty Hartford Whaler’s liscense plates approved by Governor Malloy

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy signed a bill Wednesday that creates a specialty Hartford Whalers license plate that benefits the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Longtime Whaler fans Jerry Erwin and Peter Hindle — known as the Whaler Guys — who even host a public access TV show of the same name, were the driving force behind making the license plates a reality. “We’ve worked on this for about five years, Erwin said. Hindle added, “it’s not often when you can say ‘Hey, I just helped pass a bill.’ It sounds crazy but we collected over 1000 signatures.”

In a statement, Governor Malloy said:

“Fans of the Hartford Whalers remain some of the most dedicated in sports today, as was demonstrated by the large number of signatures they obtained requesting that this specialty plate be made. I’m pleased to sign legislation that will allow fans to show their pride while supporting a charitable cause like the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, which provides important medical care to children across the state.”

Along with state rep representative Kurt Vail (R-Somers), House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford), and State representative Tony Guererra (D-Rocky Hill, Newington, Wethersfield) the Whalers plate bill gained momentum.

Guererra is the co-chairman of the transportation committee, “I was a bit skeptical at first,” Guererra said, “but as the days kept going and weeks kept going and calls kept coming in, I was shocked to see how many supporters were out there to get the plates in Connecticut.”

Both Hindle and Erwin added that a portion of the proceeds from the $60 Whaler plates will go to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. All that needs to happen now is for the Governor to sign off on the Whaler plate bill.

Hindle exclaimed, “In January of 2018, we will have Whaler plates and probably many others will too.”

There is no final design picked for the Whaler plates, only some mock-up designs. To find out more click on the Whalers Brigade Facebook page.