Suspects accused of stealing car, using stolen credit cards in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Five people are facing multiple charges after police say they used stolen credit cards, and were also pulled over in a stolen car.

According to Wallingford police, an officer observed two of the suspects, Ryan Yother and Dyshawn Saunders, making a “suspicious purchase” at the Walmart on North Colony Road. Police say their investigation later revealed the suspects used stolen credit cards to spend about $350 there.

Police pulled the suspects over after checking their vehicle registration and noticing it was stolen out of Waterbury.

Yother and Saunders are both facing multiple larceny and credit card fraud charges.

Janeice Trent, Jerome Rogers, and Kevin Stevenson were all passengers in the car and are facing similar charges.

All five suspects are due in Meriden Superior Court on July 11.