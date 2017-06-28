× Town of Marlborough looking for man who dropped bat off with rabies at animal hospital

MARLBOROUGH — A man is wanted in the town of Marlborough after they said he dropped off a bat with rabies at an animal hospital Friday.

The town’s first selectman, Amy Traversa said a man named Dennis dropped off the bat and didn’t leave any contact information. The town’s concern is that Dennis touched the bat and may have contracted rabies and needs to be tested.

Town officials and the animal shelter are concerned of his well-being and hopes that he will hear their message. Veterinarians realized the bat was showing symptoms of illness and decided to perform tests on it before having it euthanized.

The bat was euthanized Friday.