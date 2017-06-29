× Aetna moving corporate headquarters to NYC

HARTFORD — Beginning in late 2018, Aetna’s corporate headquarters will be located in New York City.

Aetna says the decision is a meaningful investment in their future and a ket step in evolving from an insurer to a health company cofused on consumers and their communities.

Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark T. Bertolini said in a statement:

“New York City is a knowledge economy hub, and a driver of the innovations that will play a significant part in our ongoing transformation. Many of the roles in our new office will be filled by innovators from the area’s deep talent pool, which will be an invaluable resource as we consider additional investments in the city going forward. I thank Gov. Cuomo and his team for their partnership throughout this process, and look forward to working closely with Mayor de Blasio as we build on our role as a responsible corporate citizen.”

Aetna already has an established presence in the city, including operations in Harlem.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement:

“Aetna’s decision to call New York home is another testament to the Empire State’s extraordinary economic momentum. New York has a deep, diverse talent pool and pro-growth environment that businesses need to succeed, and today more companies are choosing New York to grow and diversify their business. By relocating to New York and bringing another 250 jobs to the state, Aetna is sending a clear signal that New York is open for business.”

“New York City is where talent and technology come together. We’ve never been stronger, and that’s why companies like Aetna and their workers want to be here. We’re proud to support its move to the city,” stated New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Although the company corporate headquarters will be moving to New York, they said that it will have minimal impact on Aetna’s Connecticut-based associates.

The company remains committed to its Hartford campus and the thousands of associates based there.

Aetna says they remain hopeful that lawmakers will come to an agreement that puts Connecticut on sound financial footing, and that the state will support needed reforms to make Hartford a vibrant city once again.

