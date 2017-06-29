WATCH LIVE: AG Sessions speaks at DOJ hate crimes summit

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak at a Department of Justice hate crimes summit.
The Department of Justice Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety Hate Crimes Subcommittee is holding the summit, giving subcommittee members an opportunity to meet stakeholders from across the community to get their input before making their recommendations to the attorney general on whether there is anything the DOJ can do to improve reporting, investigation, and prosecution of hate crimes.
