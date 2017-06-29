Daytrippers: Tour New Haven on a bike built to party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- It stops traffic at almost every turn. The Elm City Party Bike has been making its rounds through New Haven for the past few months.

Party Bikes, now seen in dozens of cities across the country are a new way to gather and go simultaneously. New Haven tour guide and historian Colin Caplan has teamed up with real life Elm City police officer Christian Brackheart to bring the 20 foot long party bike to their hometown city streets.

While Brackheart usually does the driving, assisted by pedal power and an electric motor if needed, Caplan is on the microphone providing history and fun facts.

"Ultimately we're just trying to get people to bond," Caplan said. "We want people to go away with this idea that New Haven and Connecticut are a great place to be."

To find out more about the Elm City Party Bike click here.