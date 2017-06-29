Hartford police investigating fatal ATV accident

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal ATV accident that happened Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of New Britain Ave. and Newfield Ave. The victim was a 26-year-old man. Witnesses say he was doing wheelie, lost control, hit a utility pole and rammed into a home.

Hartford police detectives are on the scene and Newfield Ave. is closed. Officers are reconstructing the scene and will be here for few more hours. No one was injured inside the home.

