Hartford police safely disarm 14-year-old boy

HARTFORD – After complaints of a suspicious person with a gun, police responded to Hyland Park Thursday.

Hartford police said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m., after a concerned citizen was able to give a detailed description of the suspect to the police. He was said to be wearing a thin, white t-shirt and pajama pants. The outline of a gun was also clearly visible, according to police.

Upon arrival, police said they conducted surveillance of the area and located the potential suspect. As officers approached a group of teenagers, they noticed the suspect holding his right waist band area.

HPD Patrol Officers safely approach and disarm a Hartford child who was concealing gun. Child refered to Juvy & will likely be released. pic.twitter.com/aMm8c2cBYW — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 29, 2017

Police said they found a Chiappa .22 caliber on the suspect and were able to safely disarm him. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile, according to police. His guardian was contacted and arrived to the scene.

Police said he was referred to the city’s juvenile court system and will likely be released.

Due to his age, his name was not released.