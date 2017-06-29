Have you seen these two people? Norwalk police need your help

NORWALK — Police are searching for two suspects who they said snatched a woman’s purse and ran off last week.

On June 18, Norwalk police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., at the Pulse Point bust station.

“A light-skinned black male wearing gray hooded sweatshirt snatched the purse off the arm of the victim. The suspect fled on foot into the parking garage at Riverview Plaza. A second male in the immediate area is also a person of interest in this theft,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3183. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: http://www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).