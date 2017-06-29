Hot, humid Friday with temps reaching the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front will move through Thursday night along with the chance for a couple of showers. Then the humidity will begin to rise on Friday.

Both Friday and Saturday will be hot and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm both days in the afternoon through early evening. But storms will be hit or miss so at this time it doesn't seem worth canceling or moving fireworks displays or celebrations. Still, it's worth monitoring as we get closer!

Showers will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Still, it will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday looks sunny, warm and pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

The jury is still out on the 4th with an upper level trough approaching. Showers are possible once again in the afternoon and early evening. But this far in advance things can certainly change!

Forecast Details:

Friday: Clouds & sun, hot and humid, chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Saturday: Early AM Fog. Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 85-90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid , chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant. High: 80s.

