× Right lane of I-91 North in North Haven closed due to crash after police chase

NORTH HAVEN — The left lane is now open, but the right lane remains closed on Interstate 91 north, by Exit 11 in North Haven, due to a crash.

Connecticut State Police said the crash caused minor injuries and took down a light pole. They advise drivers to slow down when approaching the area.

State police said the crash started after a police chase at Exit 3. They said the female suspect was taken into custody after crashing, and the suspect sideswiped and struck at least two police cruisers during the pursuit.

They said that though the highway is closed, but the left lane should be opening soon.