Major police investigation involving multiple agencies on Collins Street in Hartford

HARTFORD — There is an early morning drug bust happening in Hartford.

Law enforcement from several different agencies are at 280 Collins Street in Hartford, near St. Francis Hospital, assisting in the investigation.

The operation started at around 5 a.m. when multiple search warrants were served as part of a larger ongoing drug investigation.

Multiple arrests were made, and those suspects have since been taken into custody.

The Hartford Police Department and Connecticut State Police are helping with this investigation, which was in large part a DEA operation.

A lieutenant with HPD said the DEA has been working on this case for months and have been investigating this location for heroin and more specifically fentanyl.

Police said people involved with the drug raid were previously known to police. Right now officials are processing evidence, which can be dangerous.