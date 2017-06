× Metro-North Railroad New Haven line delayed due to wire damage

NEW HAVEN — Metro-North Railroad has advised travelers that the New Haven line will be delayed for some time due to wire damage.

In a tweet, Metro-North said there are mechanical issues due to wire damages near Cos Cob and travelers should expect a 60-90 minute delay. Click here for the latest updates.

New Haven Line: 60-90 min delays due to overhead wire damage near Cos Cob. Updates provided as information is available. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 29, 2017

New Haven Line: Indefinite delays due to overhead wire damage & mechanical issues near Cos Cob. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 29, 2017