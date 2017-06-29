× Police searching for suspect involved in vandalism at Watertown cemetery

WATERTOWN – Police said they are looking for any information regarding the vandalism that took place at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

On June 25, police responded to 669 Platt Road in Watertown for a report of vandalism. Police said four headstones had been spray-painted with the word “Satan” and swastikas.

The incident took place sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday, according to police. The damage has since been repaired.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward.