× Route 8 northbound in Torrington closed after dump truck loses load of hot tar

TORRINGTON — ¬†Connecticut State Police said they have shutdown Route 8 northbound by exit 44 after a dump truck lost its load of hot patch, tar Thursday afternoon.

Police said at this time there are no injuries reported. It is unknown at this time how long the road will be closed.

#Cttraffic: Rte 8 nb x44 Torrington closed for dump truck that lost load of hot patch/tar. No injuries reported. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017

FOX61 will continue to provide updates as soon as they come in.