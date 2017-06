× Route 8 northbound in Torrington reopened after dump truck loses load of hot tar

TORRINGTON — ¬†Connecticut State Police said Route 8 northbound by exit 44 has reopened after a dump truck lost its load of hot patch, tar Thursday afternoon.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb x44 Torrington LEFT lane now OPEN. https://t.co/DmDgHM6IoP — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 29, 2017