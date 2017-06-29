× Stratford man arrested in connection with West Haven stabbing

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police say Skyler Crabtree, 18, of Stratford, turned himself in Tuesday in connection with at stabbing in November 2016.

Police say that they had responded to 135 York Street on November 19th, 2016, after a report of a man who had been stabbed three times in the chest during a fight that occurred at a house party. The victim was taken to Yale New haven hospital where he remained in serious condition until his eventual release.

during the investigation, police learned a second man had also been stabbed in his back, but he never sought medical attention.

Police say Crabtree was uncooperative throughout the investigation. After a length and extensive investigation, resulting in several interviews, search warrants, surveillance footage, and forensic evident, and arrest warrant for Crabtree was applied for.

Crabtree was charged with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.

He was released aon a $75,000 bond.