× Vote on mini budget unlikely Thursday as fiscal year closes

HARTFORD — It is appearing more questionable whether Connecticut lawmakers will pass a three-month mini budget before the state’s fiscal year ends Friday.

With no chance of approving a two-year budget in time, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has urged leaders of the House of Representatives to pass the stop-gap plan he offered earlier this week. He insists it will be less draconian than having him run state government using his limited executive authority.

While Democratic Senate leaders are willing to vote on Malloy’s mini budget, Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said he prefers a bipartisan short-term budget, so long as it leads to a full two-year budget.

Senator Len Fasano has concerns but said the mini-budget should be voted on at this point and that Connecticut’s Republican senators are present to vote.

A House Democratic spokesman says it’s “99 percent” certain there won’t be a vote Thursday. It’s unclear if they can pass something Friday.